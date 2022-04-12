George Hirst is back in Pompey's side for tonight's encounter with Rotherham. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Blues head coach has made five changes in the aftermath of Saturday’s dismal 1-0 loss which saw the visiting fans turn on the side.

There are recalls for Louis Thompson, George Hirst, Clark Robertson, Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs in tonight’s encounter with Rotherham.

That means dropping to the bench are Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Williams, Tyler Walker, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Aiden O’Brien.

They join Ollie Webber and Jay Mingi among the substitutes against the third-placed Millers.

Rotherham include former Pompey players Michael Smith and Joe Mattock, while Blues target Jamie Lindsay is also named in their starting XI.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Robertson, Raggett, Ogilvie, Thompson, Morrell, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.