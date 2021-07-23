Danny Cowley's admission over size of task of getting Portsmouth ready to take on Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic for promotion

And the Blues boss highlighted how the sweeping changes at the club has been a factor which has required adjustment, as transfer business has been conducted.

Cowley this week added two new additions to his ranks, to make it eight new faces who’ve arrived to date in his Pompey overhaul.

A big chunk of work still lies ahead, however, with Cowley still looking at as many as six further additions before the August 31 transfer deadline.

That would see the 42-year-old achieve his aim of a group of around 22 senior players with four youngsters being in place for the first half of the campaign.

The efforts required to achieve that aim makes it the most hectic window Cowley has known in 14 seasons of football management.

He said: ‘In the lower leagues you can get closer than we’ve got (to the squad being ready), but we’ve just had so much to do.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

‘This is the busiest window I’ve ever had.

‘There’s loads going on at the club.

‘Mark Catlin has moved on to Topps, (CEO) Andy Cullen coming in and Greg Miller starting as academy manager.

‘There’s Roberto (Gagliardi) in the interim sporting director role and ourselves coming in.

‘It’s been a real transitional period and we are finding the best way of working with each other.

‘There’s lots of new relationships and we’re trying to find the skillset in the room.

‘We’re trying to find out the best way of working with the skillset available - and then moving forward and making some intelligent decisions.’

