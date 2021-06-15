Danny Cowley's emphatic riposte to doubters over Michael Eisner's level of commitment to Portsmouth

And the Blues boss is adamant the Eisner’s sustainable approach to taking the Blues forward is the right one for the club’s long-term health.

Pompey yesterday announced £10m plans for Fratton Park’s redevelopment in addition to the £10m already spent to keep the stadium operational.

The move is a clear riposte to those questioning the level of spending from the owners since they arrived at the club in 2017.

There is also talk of costly work taking place at the club’s training ground moving forward, as Pompey aim to put the structures in place to secure their long-term future.

Cowley is clear he has gained confidence in the Eisners since arriving in March.

He said: ‘I have to say we have a brilliant board.

‘I’d only every speak the truth.

‘If they weren’t I wouldn’t say it. Why would I?

‘Why would I take criticism if I felt someone else deserved it!

‘Ultimately why would I do that?

‘They are a brilliant board and incredibly intelligent with unbelievable business acumen.

‘They have complete clarity over what they want for this club.

‘They are trying to do it in a sustained way and I absolutely wholeheartedly believe that is right.

‘You only have to look at the mess some organisations in the division are in at the moment.

‘That’s not the way to manage a football club.

‘We also have to remember the history of this club.

‘For us to come through a pandemic losing £750,000 per month and still be debt free, come on. ‘Let’s not forget that.

‘This is people’s money, this is people’s wealth.

‘This is people who have worked their whole lives to earn that money.

‘They are supporting this club in an unbelievable way.’

Much of the recent fan frustration of late has been centred on a relative quiet for Pompey in terms of their summer recruitment, with non-league youngster Liam Vincent the only arrival so far.

Cowley stressed the lack of transfer action has nothing to do with the Blues’ owners, however.

He added: ‘The criticism should come to us, because it’s us driving the recruitment.

‘It’s us who are in charge of it and are working in a way which requires an awful lot of due diligence.

‘There’s an awful lot of work which is taking place behind the scenes for us to get to a stage where we will even meet a player.

‘That’s before we even negotiate or sign a player.

And I don’t make any apologies for that.

‘I do understand the frustration by the way and if I was them I’d be frustrated and on the edge of my seat.

‘But just remember we’re in June. No league points are won or lost in June.’

