Danny Cowley's lays it on the line for Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme after prolific Portsmouth pre-season

And Danny Cowley has backed the Moroccan goal machine to continue improving, after impressing the Blues boss with his appetite to learn.

Ahadme’s form has lit up pre-season with an outstanding standing eight goals bagged in warm-up games so far.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye from the outset, after helping himself to a second-half hat-trick against Hawks earlier this month.

That has been followed up with doubles against league opposition in Burton Albion and Bristol City.

Ahadme was at it again on Saturday against Luton Town, as he confidently tucked away a 12th-minute effort against the Championship side.

The Norwich City man’s services have now been secured for the season, after a campaign in Spain with Real Oviedo’s B team.

Gassan Ahadme celebrates with fellow summer arrival Shaun Williams follow the striker's equaliser at Luton on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

After his excellent goal form, eyes will be on Ahadme going into the League One curtain-raiser at Fleetwood on August 7.

That’s despite the striker having just two Leasing.com Trophy appearances to his name in English football.

Cowley knows exactly what the challenge is for Ahadme, but has been impressed with what he’s seen of the player - in games and on the training pitch.

He said: ‘Gassan’s done really well.

‘He’s got eight goals - but he needs to keep going in the league.

‘If he keeps going in the league with this form we’ll be just fine!

‘He’s been great and I really like him as a boy.

‘He asks questions and has good detail and good understanding.

‘He’s an intelligent ball who loves the game.’

Ahadme has started the past two games with John Marquis, with Cowley seemingly leaning towards playing two strikers ahead of the new campaign.

The hard-working front man has been utilised in a withdrawn attacking role, where his work rate and ability to unsettle defences has caught the eye along with his goals.

Cowley added: ‘I think he’s a first forward. It’s good to get two forwards on to the pitch in a game, and it’s working well.’

