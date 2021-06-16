Former Pompey player Jack Whatmough has praised the man-management and work ethic of Danny Cowley. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

However, the central defender exits with a ringing endorsement for the head coach he leaves behind.

Although Whatmough spent just two-and-a-half months working with the former Huddersfield boss, the impact was favourable.

The 24-year-old has praised Cowley’s work ethic, man-management and detailed preparation for matches.

And he is convinced the man at the Fratton Park helm possesses the managerial talent to succeed on the south coast.

Whatmough told The News: ‘Anywhere Danny and Nicky want to go, they’ll go.

‘Their work ethic on football is second to none, I have never seen anything like it.

‘Really, they are higher than League One in terms of the work and the time they put in. I have massive respect for them.

‘What’s more, from what I have seen, how they deal with players is up there with the best.

‘Many players will tell you how hard we were worked by Paul Cook, but the way you were treated was unbelievably well. I think it showed success both ways.

‘I look at the Cowleys and how well they treated me in general for a short space of time, they didn’t have to do that.

‘They don’t have to check on you, to check on your family, to make sure your well-being is fine, but they are good people and that’s what they feel is right.

‘Honestly, from the players to the kitchen staff, they speak to everyone.

‘There is also so much depth in meetings and training. Every morning you are asked how are you feeling, how much sleep have you had, they put so much attention into detail, so much.

‘I will always have massive respect for both Danny and Nicky.’

Whatmough has reunited with ex-Pompey assistant manager Leam Richardson at the DW Stadium.

Now established as Wigan manager, Richardson returned to the club where he served two years to snap up the defender on a two-year deal with an option.

And, having worked under Cowley and Richardson, Whatmough is adamant both can bring out the best in players.

He added: ‘I know Leam because I’ve had him at Pompey and he and Danny are very similar in their ways.

‘They want to do better themselves, but also want to improve you. It’s a no-brainer working for such managers when they are trying to do that for a player..

‘I’ve loved working with Leam before. I know what I’m going to get with him, he knows what he’s going to get with me, it was just made to happen.

‘I know exactly what his training sessions are like, pre-season, how he works, everything.’

