Two-goal Danny Ings saluted the way his side stood up to Pompey's early pressure as Southampton eased to a Carabao Cup derby win last night.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's troops recorded a 4-0 third round triumph to clinch a first win over the Blues at Fratton Park since 1984.

Although the final scoreline may give the impression it was a one-sided affair, Pompey had early chances to edge ahead.

John Marquis struck the upright while Brett Pitman and Christian Burgess were denied by goalline clearances.

Those opportunities came prior to Ings firing his side ahead on 21 minutes then he added a another a minute before the break.

Cedric Soares and substitute Nathan Redmond would round off the scoring after the restart.

But Ings highlighted how Southampton had to dig in at points to progress.

He told Southampton's club website: 'I thought they really dug in when the pressure was on us and the crowd was electric. So it was very difficult and it’s a great night for all of us players, the coaching staff and the fans. It was huge and we knew that going into it.

‘These derby games can be like that where they try and get in your faces and try to intimidate you. The way we coped with that and didn’t react to certain tackles, I thought it was a very professional performance from us.

'It was important that we gave everything in this game and we did that for everybody.

'It’s a really special occasion for all of us as a club.

'This fixture doesn’t come around every day so to come here and put on the performance that we did, I thought it was very professional and we couldn’t have done it without the fans so we have to thank them.'

Hailing from Winchester, Ings had a good understanding of what the derby meant to both sets of supporters.

And he revealed to having a ‘hunger in his belly’ after being told of Hasenhüttl's decision to hand him a start.

Ings added: ‘For me to get the nod to play tonight, there was hunger in my belly straight away and being from the area I knew exactly how much it means to everybody in Southampton and the fans.

‘To give back tonight the way we did under tough circumstances was very, very professional and a credit to us.’