Have your say

Pompey will learn their Carabao Cup opposition on Thursday night.

On a busy day for football fans, Thursday (June 20) sees the unveiling of the Football League fixture list at 9am.

That evening, the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will also occur, taking place at 7pm.

Involving clubs outside the Premier League, it will be conducted at a Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, London.

The fixtures will be regionalised into southern and northern sections, with John Barnes and Ray Parlour pulling the names out of the hat.

The matches are scheduled to take place in the week commencing August 12.

Pompey were last season eliminated at the first round stage following a 2-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon.