Pompey’s FA Cup second-round meeting with Altrincham will be played on Saturday, November 30 (3pm).

The date has been confirmed for the clash after the televised games for the second round were announced on Wednesday.

Brandon Haunstrup celebrates his goal against Harrogate. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/PinPep.

The Blues advanced on Monday night at Harrogate as they picked up a 2-1 win, in a match delayed after a power cut.