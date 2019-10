Have your say

A new date has been set for Pompey’s postponed League One home fixture against Rotherham.

The game was originally due to be played on August 24, but had to be called off because the city was hosting Victorious Festival on the same weekend.

The Fratton Park clash will now take place on Tuesday, November 26 (7.45pm kick-off).

Tickets are on sale now, while those purchased for the original date will remain valid.