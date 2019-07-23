Have your say

The dates for Pompey’s opening three games of their Checkatrade Trophy defence have been confirmed.

Kenny Jackett’s side face Southern Group B clashes against Crawley, Oxford United and Norwich under-21s in the opening round of the competition.

The Blues, who defeated Sunderland at Wembley in March to claim the silverware, start their campaign by hosting League Two side Crawley on Tuesday, September 3.

Pompey then make the trip up the A34 to face to third-tier rivals Oxford at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday, October 8.

Then Jackett’s men face Premier League outfit Norwich’s youngsters at Fratton Park on Tuesday, November 5.

All three games are 7.45pm kick-offs.

Ticket information will be announced in due course.

Teams who finish in the top two of their respective groups qualify for the second round which goes to a knockout format.

Matches that are drawn will again be followed by a penalty shootout, with a bonus point on offer to the winner.