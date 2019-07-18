Have your say

David Nugent has returned to Preston – 12 years after leaving the club for Pompey.

The Lilywhites have agreed to re-sign the striker following his release from Derby earlier this summer.

Nugent departed Deepdale for Fratton Park when he was signed by Harry Redknapp for £6m in 2007.

Despite the then-Blues boss admitting he’d be willing to sell the forward after just two games into the season, Nugent went on to spend four years on the south coast.

The Liverpudlian's goal in the 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at Ipswich in January 2008 proved key, as Pompey went on to memorably lift the silverware after defeating Cardiff City 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

In total, Nugent netted 20 times in 93 appearances before joining Leicester in 2011.

And following spells with Middlesbrough and Derby, he’s back at North End.

The Daily Mirror reported Pompey weighing up a move for Nugent during the January transfer window.