Pompey and Sheffield United fans both had plenty to say after the clash between their sides at Bramall Lane. Here’s a selection of views on X (formerly Twitter).

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great performance today by Portsmouth. We were very lucky to beat you. Your support was fantastic & thank you for helping us to remember the passing of young Harvey and his terrible death. Safe journey home and best of luck for the rest of the season. @JohnBrook51

#Pompey how you lot in a relegation fight? Bullied us all game! @joshyblackburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brilliant following from Portsmouth that #pfc #pompey @MikeConnelly9

Daylight robbery. #Pompey could and should have had 3 or 4. Put that performance in at Oxford and it’s every chance of 3 points, we have to build on that 90 mins & focus on the many positives. This isn’t a time to criticise, have to stick at it. @PO4PompeyStats

Daylight robbery! You thoroughly deserved to win that! Brilliant support from your fans as well! Safe journey home @Myers2409

Maybe we should give Waddingham a go and give Bishop a rest, we really need to freshen things up front. #Pompey @HazzaTWood96

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d be SPEWING if I was a #Pompey fan, robbed em blind there. But three points is three points and that’s football #sufc #twitterblades @_joshchapman98

Sheff Utd Commentator: "Pompey could and should maybe have had 4 or 5 goals first half .. "Welcome to being a #Pompey fan. @JamesAThurber

How on god’s green earth can anyone put the blame on the owners after this performance. Some just try and shoehorn an agenda in wherever possible #pompey @Brooke_Smedley

Outstanding

Outstanding effort and deserved more. So many great chances, so many great performances but we lost. Murphy outstanding, everyone put in a shift. We go again Tuesday night.@PompeyScoutpfc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth a proper football club could have won easily. But did meet some top Pompey fans in hotel after. Good luck rest season @GallacherSteve