Joe Gallen revealed why Gareth Evans wasn't involved in Pompey’s Leasing.com Trophy victory over Norwich under-21s.

The assistant boss explained the fans’ favourite picked up a dead leg in training which ruled him out of the clash.

Gareth Evans didn't feature against Norwich under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans was due to face the Canaries’ youngsters at Fratton Park.

That’s despite coming off in the previous 1-0 victory in the competition against Crawley after suffering concussion following a clash of heads.

However, the former Fleetwood Town and Bradford City forward – who was stripped of the vice-captaincy earlier this month – collected a knock on Thursday at the Blues’ Roko base preparing for the encounter.

He underwent a late fitness test on Saturday morning but failed it.

Yet Gallen is optimistic Evans will be back for the League One visit of Burton Albion on Tuesday.

He said: ‘Gareth Evans picked up a dead leg.

‘He had a fitness test in the morning. He would have been playing on Saturday but he got injured on Thursday.

‘He failed a fitness test but it’s not too serious. He will be close for Tuesday night.’

Pompey will be without Marcus Harness and Lee Brown against the Brewers at Fratton Park.

The former’s denied a reunion against the side he joined the Blues from this summer for almost £1m after sustaining a thigh strain in the 1-1 Blackpool last month.

Meanwhile, Brown's Achilles problem continues to keep him on the treatment table.

The duo could be back for the south-coast derby against Southampton on Tuesday, September 24.