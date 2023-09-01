Deadline Day LIVE: Breaking news on defender's future as Portsmouth boss outlines deadline day picture

The news of Pompey’s 14th signing arrives as one of their most eye-catching pieces of business of the summer window.

Yes, there will be frenetic business being completed doused in the yellow of Sky Sports News’ breaking news tickers right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The diligent summer work of sporting director Rich Hughes and the club’s recruitment team means there’s likely not going to be any late-night hooplah at PO4, however.

In previous years the Domino’s Pizza has been sent for at the club’s Roko base, to keep the hungry natives going amid a late-night chase for additions.

This time, the prompt and impressive mass additions flowing after Will Norris was the first man through the door, has negated the call for Texas BBQ and Mighty Meaty sustenance down Copnor Road.

The injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery had placed focus on the need for a further forward-thinking addition - just hours had Pompey had put themselves on a watching recruitment brief three weeks ago, after Alex Robertson’s loan capture from Manchester City.

It looked as if it’d been a futile race for Anjorin’s signature, with Dutch side Volendam in the box seat for the talented midfielder’s capture.

Chelsea’s controversial transfer policy and requirement to have big hitters in their squad out on loan on the continent was to work in Pompey’s favour, however.

The Londoners, under Fifa rules, can loan a maximum of seven players over the age of 21 internationally with the likes of Datro Fofana, Kepa, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku in that category.

It meant a domestic loan for Anjorin better suited them - pulling the door ajar again for Pompey.

Both player and club have been open about the left-back’s need to find a new home, with his £200,000 capture from Sunderland last year not working out.

It looks likely Pompey will lean on those being more reactive than they’ve been, or being hit by a late left-sided injury, to engineer Hume’s exit.

Crucially, it has to be a move to the 25-year-old’s liking otherwise he’ll sit tight, which, with the professionalism shown by Hume isn’t going to prove too disruptive to Mousinho’s plans.

Beyond that, it’s just the chances of a curveball being thrown - yet Pompey’s position on that makes the distant possibility of a significant departure even more remote.

The question being posed at board level to the football operation over a departure is: where’s the replacement who makes us stronger?

Likewise Colby Bishop, with there a long-held belief the prized asset is content along with a lack of willing buyer at the level which would turn Pompey heads. Those two facts leave the Magic Man staying in royal blue.