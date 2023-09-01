Deadline Day LIVE: Breaking news on defender's future as Portsmouth boss outlines deadline day picture
The News will be right across developments at Fratton Park through the day and right up to the 11pm deadline tonight.
We’ll be looking out for the future of Denver Hume and, of course, any late curveballs when it comes to incomings and outgoings.
On top of that, we will bring all the up-to-the-minute news from around League One with a frantic late day of business in prospect.
Join us throughout the day for all the insight, reaction, talking point and breaking news on deadline day.
Deadline Day LIVE
Some thoughts on transfer deadline day trends - how times change!
BREAKING news over Denver Hume’s future this morning
LATEST: The Pompey boss has outlined the transfer deadline day picture - and how things stand this morning
So here’s the morning talk...
Plenty of transfer talk to start the day in League One. Reading are said to be in for Southampton striker Dom Ballard, Charlton are nearing a deal for free agent defender Tennai Watson. Stevenage are keen on young Manchester United striker Charlie McNeil. Meanwhile, Barnsley landed Rotherham defender Jamie McCart late last night in a loan deal.
Here’s the details on how things stand at the start of deadline day
The news of Pompey’s 14th signing arrives as one of their most eye-catching pieces of business of the summer window.
Tino Anjorin’s Thursday morning capture on loan from Chelsea also means it will be a quiet climax for the Blues, as we arrive at deadline day.
Yes, there will be frenetic business being completed doused in the yellow of Sky Sports News’ breaking news tickers right up until tonight’s 11pm deadline.
The diligent summer work of sporting director Rich Hughes and the club’s recruitment team means there’s likely not going to be any late-night hooplah at PO4, however.
In previous years the Domino’s Pizza has been sent for at the club’s Roko base, to keep the hungry natives going amid a late-night chase for additions.
This time, the prompt and impressive mass additions flowing after Will Norris was the first man through the door, has negated the call for Texas BBQ and Mighty Meaty sustenance down Copnor Road.
The injuries to Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery had placed focus on the need for a further forward-thinking addition - just hours had Pompey had put themselves on a watching recruitment brief three weeks ago, after Alex Robertson’s loan capture from Manchester City.
It looked as if it’d been a futile race for Anjorin’s signature, with Dutch side Volendam in the box seat for the talented midfielder’s capture.
Chelsea’s controversial transfer policy and requirement to have big hitters in their squad out on loan on the continent was to work in Pompey’s favour, however.
The Londoners, under Fifa rules, can loan a maximum of seven players over the age of 21 internationally with the likes of Datro Fofana, Kepa, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku in that category.
It meant a domestic loan for Anjorin better suited them - pulling the door ajar again for Pompey.
Both player and club have been open about the left-back’s need to find a new home, with his £200,000 capture from Sunderland last year not working out.
It looks likely Pompey will lean on those being more reactive than they’ve been, or being hit by a late left-sided injury, to engineer Hume’s exit.
Crucially, it has to be a move to the 25-year-old’s liking otherwise he’ll sit tight, which, with the professionalism shown by Hume isn’t going to prove too disruptive to Mousinho’s plans.
Beyond that, it’s just the chances of a curveball being thrown - yet Pompey’s position on that makes the distant possibility of a significant departure even more remote.
The question being posed at board level to the football operation over a departure is: where’s the replacement who makes us stronger?
Likewise Colby Bishop, with there a long-held belief the prized asset is content along with a lack of willing buyer at the level which would turn Pompey heads. Those two facts leave the Magic Man staying in royal blue.
So no debatable, late anecdotes of airport snoozing or frantic bids to register deal sheets this time around. And after a summer of activity which has rightly earned Pompey plaudits for its haste, that’s no bad thing.
Here’s the done deals in League One over the past seven days
Jamie McCart [Rotherham - Barnsley] Loan
Tino Anjorin [Chelsea - Portsmouth] Loan
Zak Sturge [Chelsea - Peterborough] Loan
Karamako Dembele [Brest - Blackpool] Loan
Jadel Katongo [Manchester City - Peterborough] Loan
Cameron Peupion [Brighton - Cheltenham] Loan
Steven Sessegnon [Fulham - Wigan] Free
Owen Bevan [Bournemouth - Cheltenham] Loan
Taylor Clark [Needham Market - Wycombe] Free
Alfie Devine [Tottenham - Port Vale] Loan
Tyrese Fornah [Nottingham Forest - Derby] Undisclosed
Kylian Kouassi [Sutton - Blackpool] Free
Sonny Perkins [Leeds - Oxford United] Loan
Jordan Rhodes [Huddersfield - Blackpool] Loan
Ryan Woods [Hull - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Tyreece John-Jules [Arsenal - Derby] Loan
Tino Anjorin gave his first interview after arriving yesterday - here’s what he had to say
Tino Anjorin admitted he’s arrived at Pompey with a point to prove.
And the exciting Chelsea starlet is determined to bury questions over his fitness and make the 2023-24 campaign his breakout campaign.
The Blues yesterday completed a season-long loan deal for the 21-year-old, with there big hopes for what the attacking talent can achieve with the Premier League heavy hitters.
Anjorin has already had temporary stays in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow and Championship side Huddersfield.
His career has been hindered by injury issues, however, with a series of problems from ankle, back and thigh issues along with a fractured toe.
That’s something the Poole-born talent is determined to do.
Anjorin said: ‘Whenever there’s a question mark that’s definitely a motivation.
‘I wouldn’t say people doubt me, but maybe the question mark is a bit of doubt - that gives me the passion to prove people wrong.
‘I need to build up, be robust and play 90 minutes.
‘Once I do become robust, then I want to give the best I can and show my ability, prove people wrong and help the club.
‘Right now it’s about taking it a step at a time and getting back to the levels I know I can reach.’
That’s after being with the Londoners at the age of six and long being touted for big things.
Anjorin is adamant he’s always been focussed on achieving success, but after everything he’s been through that steely determination has intensified.
He added: ‘I’m fully focussed. I have been focussed for the past few years, but I feel like something has clicked for me.
‘I understand more about my body now and more about what I need to do.
‘I can see the bigger picture, maybe it’s getting older and wiser to everything.
‘It’s literally everything about how I take care of myself from food to away from football, how I prepare for training and games.
‘It’s not being in the shell and being prepared to come out as an individual.
‘It just makes you more confident and at ease.’
Denver Hume’s future is a big talking point going into deadline day - here’s the latest
Welcome to deadline day!
Transfer deadline day is here - and we are in place to bring you all the latest news as the window closes.
The News will be right across developments at Fratton Park through the day and right up to the 11pm deadline tonight.
We’ll be looking out for the future of Denver Hume and, of course, any late curveballs when it comes to incomings and outgoings.
On top of that, we will bring all the up-to-the-minute news from around League One with a frantic late day of business in prospect.
Join us throughout the day for all the insight, reaction, talking point and breaking news on deadline day.