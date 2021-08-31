Deadline day live! Latest news from Portsmouth as well as updates from Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and rest of League One
Welcome to our deadline day blog!
We will be here until 11pm to bring you all the very latest news and developments from Pompey - and of course what is happening around League One.
Pompey have signed 13 players and seen 16 leave amid a frenetic summer rebuild.
But Danny Cowley is still aiming to complete more work before player trading closes until January 1.
Stay with us for all the very latest news from PO4 and League One.
There also be time to dissect the talking points and have a laugh or two as we remember the deadline day dramas of yesteryear!
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 09:10
- Pompey have until 11pm to complete deals
Signing number 13 is in the building
Here’s what Danny Cowley had to say about heading off late Championship interest to seal a deal for Tom Eaves.
Why Danny Cowley has 'fallen in love' with new Arsenal recruit - and he expects Pompey fans to do the same
Danny Cowley admits he has ‘fallen in love’ with the tantalising talents of Miguel Azeez.
What are Pompey fans saying this morning?
Here’s some of the online chat among the Fratton faithful at the start of deadline day...
A former Pompey favourite on the move
Could we see one of these strikers at Fratton Park by the end of play today?
The News' head of sport Mark McMahon has been looking at six Championship strikers who could be on the move today.
Six out-of-favour Championship strikers Portsmouth could turn to ahead of transfer window closing
It’s been well documented that Pompey boss Danny Cowley is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.
Midfield move update
Another line this morning is an update on the future of midfielder Jay Mingi - here's the latest
News on Portsmouth move for former West Ham United and Charlton Athletic midfielder
Jay Mingi is set to have a Pompey future.
Update on Pompey starlet’s future
He could well end up elsewhere by the end of the day, but only if certain things happen first. Here's the latest from Danny Cowley on Haji Mnoga's future
Update on Portsmouth starlet's future on deadline day amid interest in Millwall defender
Haji Mnoga’s Pompey future is dependent on Danny Cowley landing a defender on deadline day.
