Deadline day live! Millwall defender's arrival remains on course | Portsmouth not interested in Hull City striker | 'sizeable' League One club see bid for Blues defender rebuffed
Welcome to our deadline day blog!
We will be here until 11pm to bring you all the very latest news and developments from Pompey - and of course what is happening around League One.
Pompey have signed 13 players and seen 16 leave amid a frenetic summer rebuild.
But Danny Cowley is still aiming to complete more work before player trading closes until January 1.
Stay with us for all the very latest news from PO4 and League One.
There also be time to dissect the talking points and have a laugh or two as we remember the deadline day dramas of yesteryear!
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 17:46
- Pompey have until 11pm to complete deals
- Blues still pursuing Millwall defender
- No interest in Tom Eaves
A round-up of the latest tea-time deadline day talk from League One
Berahino Returns to England
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City striker Saido Berahino, on a free transfer.
The 28-year-old had left England in 2019, in somewhat controversial circumstances, to join Zulte Waregem in Belgium, but he failed to make the impact he would have intended. He then spent last season out on loan with Charleroi.
In signing for the Owls, the striker has reunited with his former coach at the Hawthorns in Darren Moore, who will be hoping that Berahino will be able to recapture the form that saw him linked with Tottenham in 2015.
Arter in with Adkins’s Addicks
Former AFC Bournemouth midfielder, Harry Arter, has signed for Charlton Athletic on loan for the entirety of the 2021/22 League One season.
Despite winning promotion to the Premier League with both the Cherries and Fulham respectively, he couldn’t achieve a hat-trick of successes after joining Nottingham Forest last summer.
Arter has fallen down the pecking order considerably since Chris Hughton’s arrival at the City Ground, and hasn’t featured in the club’s matchday squad since early February.
In total, Arter has made 330 senior appearances with 225 of them for Bournemouth.
Can Grigg recapture his flame?
Rotherham United, Charlton and Doncaster Rovers have all been linked with a move for out-of-favour Sunderland striker, Will Grigg.
The trio of League One clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring his signature before today’s deadline, and although it looked as though Grigg was heading to the Keepmoat Stadium earlier today, the deal hit a potential snag that has opened the door for the Addicks and Rotherham.
Despite signing from Wigan for a substantial fee in January 2019, the Northern Ireland striker hasn’t lived up to expectations. Since then, he has spent time in League Two with Salford City and still looks far away from Black Cats boss Lee Johnson’s plans.
Wigan Bolster Further
Wigan Athletic are reportedly set to sign St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr for a fee upwards of £500,000.
The defender has impressed in defence for the Scottish Premier League club, and completed an incredible journey with them after progressing through the academy to captain the side.
If the deal is confirmed this will be the Latics’ 13th summer signing as Leam Richardson looks to take the club back into the Championship.
(Compiled by Sam Cox)
Here’s the latest state of play on deadline day
Harrison and Eaves latest
Pompey latest on link with Hull's Tom Eaves - and Ellis Harrison update as Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday give chase
Tom Eaves is not on Pompey’s radar in their centre-forward hunt.
Romeo go go go
Pompey are still full steam ahead in their pursuit of Mahlon Romeo. There has been talk of Ipswich interest, but it’s all still looking good over the right-back’s arrival from Millwall.
Eaves a no go
Chief sports writer Neil Allen has been told there is no Pompey interest in Tom Eaves
Tick Tock
Getting down towards eight hours until the window’s close. Sounding quiet in terms of deals getting over the line presently, but Pompey pushing for a move for a right-sided defender with Mahlon Romeo a target. The striker is the other priority, with a move out for Ellis Harrison opening the doors to push the boundaries on that recruit. Got a feeling this will go late.
Sunderland swoop
Bit of a curveball in the north east with Sunderland reported to be close to doing a double deal for a Bayern Munich duo.
The Black Cats are said to be close to landing striker Leon Dajaku and keeper Ron Thorbert-Hoffman, who are said to be close to signing for Union Berlin before moving to the Stadium of Light for the season.
Transfer updates
League One Transfer Updates
Wycombe Wanderers striker Alex Samuel has left the club permanently to join Ross County. The 25-year-old netted one Championship goal last season as the club were relegated back to League One.
Accrington Stanley have signed 19-year-old striker Jovan Malcolm on a season-long loan. Malcolm is yet to feature for the Baggies, but has made a name for himself across both under-18 and under-23 academy leagues.
Sheffield Wednesday are rumoured to be interested in signing former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City forward Saido Berahino.
Fulham midfielder, Ben Davis, has joined Oxford United on a two-year deal. Davis is a Thai Under-23 international, and grew up in Singapore.
(compiled by Sam Cox)