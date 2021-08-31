Deadline day live! Millwall defender's arrival remains on course | Portsmouth not interested in Hull City striker | 'sizeable' League One club see bid for Blues defender rebuffed

Berahino Returns to England

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City striker Saido Berahino, on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old had left England in 2019, in somewhat controversial circumstances, to join Zulte Waregem in Belgium, but he failed to make the impact he would have intended. He then spent last season out on loan with Charleroi.

In signing for the Owls, the striker has reunited with his former coach at the Hawthorns in Darren Moore, who will be hoping that Berahino will be able to recapture the form that saw him linked with Tottenham in 2015.

Arter in with Adkins’s Addicks

Former AFC Bournemouth midfielder, Harry Arter, has signed for Charlton Athletic on loan for the entirety of the 2021/22 League One season.

Despite winning promotion to the Premier League with both the Cherries and Fulham respectively, he couldn’t achieve a hat-trick of successes after joining Nottingham Forest last summer.

Arter has fallen down the pecking order considerably since Chris Hughton’s arrival at the City Ground, and hasn’t featured in the club’s matchday squad since early February.

In total, Arter has made 330 senior appearances with 225 of them for Bournemouth.

Can Grigg recapture his flame?

Rotherham United, Charlton and Doncaster Rovers have all been linked with a move for out-of-favour Sunderland striker, Will Grigg.

The trio of League One clubs are reportedly interested in acquiring his signature before today’s deadline, and although it looked as though Grigg was heading to the Keepmoat Stadium earlier today, the deal hit a potential snag that has opened the door for the Addicks and Rotherham.

Despite signing from Wigan for a substantial fee in January 2019, the Northern Ireland striker hasn’t lived up to expectations. Since then, he has spent time in League Two with Salford City and still looks far away from Black Cats boss Lee Johnson’s plans.

Wigan Bolster Further

Wigan Athletic are reportedly set to sign St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr for a fee upwards of £500,000.

The defender has impressed in defence for the Scottish Premier League club, and completed an incredible journey with them after progressing through the academy to captain the side.

If the deal is confirmed this will be the Latics’ 13th summer signing as Leam Richardson looks to take the club back into the Championship.