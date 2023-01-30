Deadline Day LIVE: Updates as Portsmouth look to strengthen on final day of January transfer window
Deadline day is here and Pompey will be looking to conclude their January transfer business on a high.
It’s expected to be busy at Fratton Park in the remaining hours of the window, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen before the 11pm closure.
A new centre-back and a new pacey winger is top of the head coach’s wish list as he readies his squad for a vital second half of the season.
The Blues have already signed two new faces this month with Ryley Towler arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, while goalkeeper Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.
Three players departed PO4 in the window with Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths having their loan spells cut short prematurely, while Michael Morrison joined Cambridge.
You can follow all the transfer action from Pompey and the rest of League One on our dedicated blog up until the 11pm deadline this evening.
LIVE: Portsmouth’s January deadline day
Key Events
- Pompey looking to add numbers on final day of window.
- Market closes at 11pm this evening.
- New centre-back and wingers remain priority.
Pompey’s deadline day has started very early after they’ve been linked with Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard.
According to the Daily Mail
, the Blues are in discussions with the 22-year-old over a potential loan switch to Fratton Park as they look for defensive reinforcements.
On Monday, Pompey were reported to be interested in Crystal Palace youngster Jake O’Brien, with Bristol City and Wycombe also supposedly in the race for the young Irishman.
But with sporting director Rich Hughes and head of recruitment Phil Boardman casting their search net far, Bernard is the latest to have attracted their attention.
The London-born centre-back has been with United since the age of 16 and has made one senior appearance for the Old Trafford side – a 2-1 Europa League defeat against Astana in 2019, when he scored an own goal.
Since then Bernard has mixed appearances for Manchester United’s under-23 teams in Premier League 2 with successful loan spells at Salford City and Hull.
He featured 33 times for Salford during their 2020-21 League Two season but was cup-tied for their Papa John’s Trophy final victory over Pompey at Wembley that campaign.
The following season, the defender played 28 times for Championship Hull, with 24 of those outings coming as second-tier starts.
The Tigers expressed an interest in signing Bernard last summer, but they switched to other targets following a long-term injury setback.
Now back to full fitness, a loan move looks likely for the talented centre-back, with the Blues tipped to be his next destination.
John Mousinho has highlighted the positions he wants to strengthen before the close of the window.
When asked about adding further pace to his attack, he told The News: ‘Yes, quite possibly.
‘Reeco (Hackett) showed that when he came off the bench and gave us something a bit different.
‘But we’re always looking to strengthen and pace is a commodity that is very precious in the game, if you can harness and get it right.
‘So yes we wouldn’t be shying away from that if it became a possibility.’
John Mousinho is expecting a busy end to the transfer window.
He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Very busy. Very, very busy!
‘We’ll have a chat. Me and Rich (Richard Hughes) spoke before the game so we’ll be working tomorrow.
‘We’ll continue to figure out what we need and I think I said it the other day, we’ll make sure anybody we bring in is the right people and for the long-term future of the football club.
‘If we can mix that with a couple of bits n bobs that can help us in the short-term then that’s great as well.
‘Definitely (there’s the potential for it being a late night).
‘Regardless of what happens, the window closes at 11pm, and even if we think all our business is done, it’s well worth staying together just in case anything else pops up.
‘There’s always the possibility that something might pop up late in the window.’
The climax of the January transfer window is upon us with one of the most important days in the season here.
Anyone else as excited as we are for the final day of the transfer window because it could be a long old day at Fratton Park.
John Mousinho is hopeful he can get at least one new face through the door before this evening’s 11pm deadline.
A new centre-back and a new pacey winger is top of the head coach’s wish list as he readies his squad for a vital second half of the season.
There’s plenty of business still to be completed not just at Pompey but across the rest of League One.
We’ll keep you updated with all the action from deadline day up until the closure at 11pm on our dedicated blog, which will keep you updated with all the goings on across Fratton Park and the third tier.