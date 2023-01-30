LIVE: Deadline Day.

It’s expected to be busy at Fratton Park in the remaining hours of the window, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen before the 11pm closure.

A new centre-back and a new pacey winger is top of the head coach’s wish list as he readies his squad for a vital second half of the season.

The Blues have already signed two new faces this month with Ryley Towler arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, while goalkeeper Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.

Three players departed PO4 in the window with Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths having their loan spells cut short prematurely, while Michael Morrison joined Cambridge.