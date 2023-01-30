Deadline Day LIVE: Updates from Portsmouth and across League One as Peterborough, Lincoln & Exeter all eye deals
Deadline day is here and Pompey will be looking to conclude their January transfer business on a high.
It’s expected to be busy at Fratton Park in the remaining hours of the window, with John Mousinho keen to strengthen before the 11pm closure.
A new centre-back and a new pacey winger is top of the head coach’s wish list as he readies his squad for a vital second half of the season.
The Blues have already signed two new faces this month with Ryley Towler arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, while goalkeeper Matt Macey joined on loan from Luton.
Three players departed PO4 in the window with Josh Koroma and Josh Griffiths having their loan spells cut short prematurely, while Michael Morrison joined Cambridge.
You can follow all the transfer action from Pompey and the rest of League One on our dedicated blog up until the 11pm deadline this evening.
LIVE: Portsmouth’s January deadline day
Key Events
- Pompey looking to add numbers on final day of window.
- Market closes at 11pm this evening.
- Blues closing in on defender Di’Shon Bernard.
Pompey look set to miss out on Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.
Here’s what you need to know.
Although it’s been a manic start to transfer deadline day for Pompey, there’s plenty of business taking shape across League One.
Here’s a selection.
Peterborough are set to trigger the release clause of Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga.
The Star have revealed the Posh are looking to sign the forward for £250,000 before tonight’s deadline
Lee Gregory will not depart Sheffield Wednesday before the 11pm closure.
Yorkshire Live has claimed there has been no interest elsewhere for the striker, whose deal is up in the summer.
Exeter are set to sign James Scott from Hull this afternoon.
Football League World have stated the Grecians are looking to wrap up a deal, but has yet to confirm whether it will be a loan or a permanent move.
Pompey winger Reeco Hackett could be on the move.
Andrew Moon has reported the Blues would allow the 25-year-old to depart on deadline day, with Lincoln and Cambridge both interested.
Charlie Kirk has agreed a loan move to Burton.
The Charlton winger is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to the Brewers for the remainder of the season.
Pompey look set to miss out on Bailey Wright, with Rotherham considering a late swoop.
The Millers are keen to add the Sunderland centre-back to boost their Championship survival hopes.
The Blues are also closing in on Manchester United talent Di’Shon Bernard.