Pompey fans have been having their say on the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Gillingham in League One.

Kenny Jackett’s side were close to ending the Gills’ impressive home record and giving the travelling Fratton faithful something to forget that 3-1 defeat at MK Dons last time out.

However, Gareth Evans’ 36th-minute opener was cancelled out by substitute Alex Jakubiak 11 minutes from time to give the hosts a share of the points.

Here’s what fans on social media had to say about the result which keeps Pompey ninth in the table – one point below the lay-of places…

Tom Haustead: I’m expecting a few moans as we were winning and coming off a poor performance, but that was a decent point.

A little more consistency and there is a great chance for us this season.

Ronan Curtis saw a first-half effort ruled out for a foul on keeper Jack Bonham Picture: Jason Brown

Harry Wood: Set plays let us down again, tell the players to challenge better in the box Jackett!

@Dugill1: 2020 Jackett still wont make a sub b4 it's to late going to be a long year.

@thereasonable01: Frustrating for #pompey after a scrappy point. Nowhere near enough quality in the side.

Distribution is and has been a problem all season. Reactionary again from Jackett, midfield was overrun in the 2nd half, no fresh legs until after they scored. Confident from Bass.

Ashley Donald: They (Gillingham) aren’t losing at home very often so a good point.

Barrie Jenkins: That’s a point I wasn’t expecting.

@slowhandtrap: We need a real ‘scrapper’ like Michael Doyle in midfield and some defenders of any description!

@Ben29495: No team is running away with the league, no team looks consistently good this season.. it’s there for the taking.

Time for a change, get a new manager in, get Marquis scoring goals, give Cannon the number 10 role permanently and sign a centre back who can play the game.

@LimburnOllie: Goal we conceded was a joke, need to sing a cb, cm/cam, and at least one fullback.

@ELLIS22SZN: Disappointed but not surprised.

@Read8911: A manager with even the slightest proactive approach could see changes were needed.

@Ben29495: We ain’t good enough right now to win this league, make the change, give them the window to sign a player or two.

Get the team playing football and winning more games AWAY as well as at home.

Phil Hayman: I would have taken a point against an inform Gillingham side before the start, they are one of our bogey teams in recent meetings so this is an improvement.

Dee Powell: Good point away against an in form team who'd won 7 on the bounce at home. PUP