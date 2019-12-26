Have your say

James Bolton saluted Pompey’s character to bounce back from the Accrington nightmare with back-to-back victories against key promotion chasers.

The Blues grafted their way to an impressive 2-0 victory over leaders Wycombe to send the Fratton faithful home happy on Boxing Day.

That followed on from success against Ipswich after the 4-1 thumping at Accrington.

Kenny Jackett’s men showed plenty of resolve to keep their focus as the leaders slowed down the game - and Bolton felt his side got their deserved reward.

Bolton said: ‘It’s nice and we’ve had a bit of a reaction since Accrington.

‘They are two massive wins that we’ve picked up since then against Ipswich and now Wycombe.

‘We dug in and showed some grit which was pleasing.

‘They are a tough side and are up there for a reason so to beat them is a really positive result.’