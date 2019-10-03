Lee Brown is in contention to feature in Pompey’s trip to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

The left-back could play a part at the Keepmoat Stadium after upping his fitness following a spell on the sidelines with an Achilles injury.

The former Bristol Rovers man limped off in the first half the Blues’ 3-3 draw with Coventry on August 20.

He’s missed eight games as a result, with academy graduate Brandon Haunstrup impressively deputising in his absence.

Brown has also been promoted to vice-captain since his last outing against the Sky Blues, replacing Gareth Evans in the role.

His presence in the dressing room and on the pitch has been missed in recent weeks, with Jackett unable to settle on a back four as the Blues bid to kick-start their season.

But following a full week’s training, the defender could be summoned automatically back to first-team duties.

Jackett said: ‘Lee Brown has trained all week, which is good news.

‘And whether he starts as a substitute or whether he comes straight in, he has had a full week’s training after six weeks out and it does help us with another senior player.

'And I think whether it’s Saturday or going forward, he can help us now.’