James Bolton is out to make the right-back shirt his own and put his Pompey pain to bed.

The summer signing has admitted he’s been through a challenging time after arriving from Shrewsbury in the summer.

James Bolton

But Bolton is gunning to nail down an extended run in the side after playing his part in firing down two of the Blues’ key rivals for promotion.

The 25-year-old has helped his team to successive clean sheets against Ipswich and now Wycombe as Kenny Jackett’s took out the League One leaders.

With Ross McCrorie out injured and Pompey other right-back, Anton Walkes filling it at left-back, Bolton now has a clear run at his position.

And that is something the former Stoke trainee is determined to make the most of.

Bolton said: ‘I have to try to keep my place and do what I can.

‘Obviously picking up results helps.

‘Last week and now this week has hopefully given me a good chance now to get a few more starts.

‘I just want the team to do well.

‘We’ve got confidence at the moment and hopefully we can now carry that forward and pick up a few more results over this festive period. That will be nice.’

After signing a three-year deal, Bolton has now made 14 appearances this term in all competitions.

But he had to settle for just five minutes of league action in eight weeks before earning a recall in the 4-1 thumping at Accrington.

Things are now picking up, however, and Bolton now wants to feel that he’s contributing to Pompey’s success.

He added: ‘For me, I need games and I need to be playing to stay match fit.

‘It’s hard when you’re in one game and then out the next. It’s tough. But that’s football and you have to get on with it.

‘I just want to play and it’s hard to enjoy it when you’re not playing, even though you want the team to do well.

‘It’s hard to enjoy it as much as you normally do in those circumstances, but now I want to keep pushing forward and helping the team.’