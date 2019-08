Left-back James Meredith is training with Pompey.

The 31-year-old has linked up with Kenny Jackett’s squad after departing from Millwall last month.

The news of the Australian international being at the Blues’ Roko training base in Hilsea, follows Lee Brown limping off injured against Coventry on Tuesday night.

Meredith has vast experience in a career which saw him come through the ranks at Derby and spend significant periods with York and Bradford, before moving to The Den in 2017.