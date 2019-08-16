Have your say

Lee Brown has expressed his desire to stay at Pompey.

But the left-back admitted he’s prepared for the prospect of walking away from Fratton Park with less than a year remaining on his contract.

Brown confirmed there’s been no talks with the Blues over a new deal ahead of becoming a free agent next summer.

The 29-year-old is one of 10 senior players who see their existing agreements come to a close next summer.

Ronan Curtis, Anton Walkes, Brett Pitman, Christian Burgess, Oli Hawkins, Matt Casey, Adam May, Brandon Haunstrup, Luke McGee and Brown will all become free agents, although Pompey have options to extend the stays of Curtis and Walkes.

Brown is arguably the most established of those names, however, along with Curtis, after making 54 starts since joining from Bristol Rovers last summer.

Pompey's Lee Brown. Picture: Joe Pepler

He explained he’s settled at Pompey, but ready to find a new club at the end of the season.

Brown said: ‘I love it here. I’ve enjoyed every minute here.

‘It’s not far from where my family are from and I’ve thoroughly loved it, so long may that continue.

‘I’m into my last year, but it is what it is.

‘We’ll have to wait and see.

‘I’m quite relaxed about the whole situation.

‘If they want to talk to me they know where I am.

‘If they don’t they don’t and everyone moves on.

‘If the call comes I’ll welcome it, of course, and we’ll sit down and have the conversation.

‘At the moment it hasn’t come yet, but it’s early days and there’s no rush.’

Despite the lack of talks over a new deal, there’s no suggestion Brown doesn’t feel valued under the current Pompey regime.

The Londoner is firmly established as Jackett’s first-choice left-back, despite the presence of a promising home-grown talent in the position in Brandon Haunstrup.

With Brown rating the quality of the 22-year-old, he knows playing in front of the Waterlooville talent is a sign of appreciation.

He addded: ‘It is (a sign of appreciation).

‘I’ve got some fantastic competition behind me who pushes me daily.

‘I watch Brandon every day and he’s a very good full-back. He’s a credit to himself.

‘I see that every day, so I’m thankful that I’ve been able to play every week.’