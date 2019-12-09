Have your say

Christian Burgess will sit out Pompey’s trip to Accrington.

The central defender collected his fifth booking of the campaign during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

As a consequence, he must now serve a one-match ban, ruling him out of the weekend fixture at John Coleman’s 18th-placed side.

In the Football League, the cut-off point to avoid being punished for five bookings is following the fulfilment of 19 league matches.

The Fratton Park encounter with Peterborough represented the club’s 18th League One outing of the season, thereby signalling Burgess’ immediate suspension.

Kenny Jackett will now look to Sean Raggett as a potential replacement, although the Norwich loanee missed the Peterborough game with a ‘slight pull’.

In his absence, Paul Downing replaced him on the bench, and will again come into the reckoning should Raggett remain out of action.

Burgess has so far been an ever-present in the Blues’ league season, his fifth Fratton Park campaign.

The only occasion he hasn’t started a League One match was against Coventry in August, although the 28-year-old appeared off the bench to feature as a late substitute.

In total, he has made 188 appearances and scored eight times since joining Pompey for an undisclosed fee from the Posh in the summer of 2015.

Meanwhile, John Marquis is walking a disciplinary tightrope following four league bookings.

However, should he escape a caution at Accrington, the cut-off point will then be activated, ensuring the next punishment will be for 10 bookings.

On Saturday, Burgess, Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison were booked during the 2-2 draw.