Pompey v Coventry

Defensively superb… another classy finish: Neil Allen’s match ratings from Portsmouth’s win against Coventry

Pompey maintained their automatic promotion push by coming from behind to defeat Coventry 2-1 at Fratton Park.

Second-half goals from Tom Naylor and Brett Pitmann handed Kenny Jackett’s side victory and cancelled out Jordy Huwula’s opener. Here’s how Neil Allen rated the Blues' players.

Mr Dependable once again

1. Craig MacGillivray - 7

Vital goal-line block and defensively superb

2. Nathan Thompson - 9

What a second-half to the season hes having

3. Christian Burgess - 8

Stood firm throughout

4. Matt Clarke - 7

