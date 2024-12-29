Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the first-half performance witnessed at Ashton Gate this afternoon.

With a host of changes made to the starting line up, the visitors find themselves 3-0 down at the break and with a massive mountain to climb in the second period.

Here’s what fans have been saying after John Mousinho’s side went into the break completeyl dominated by their hosts.

@RJWilkins: Criminal in the Championship to have 2 CMs in your back four (despite Devlin’s plucky performances). Injuries are one thing, but budget has given us next to no chance this season and this is yet another game backing up that fact. Squad depth is absolutely shocking.

@Rich03832303: Absolutely shocking. I understand rotating and resting players but Mousinho got it totally wrong, can’t take your entire attacking threat out the team especially with our defence as bad as it is. As poor as we are away why not play 451 with someone sat infront of the defence?

@Dan23934245: More than half of these players wouldn’t even got into our team last year. January need 4/5 minimum at this rate.

@jakemeyers2015: That's what happens when you play a weakened side.

@Pompey_1898: This was always going to happen with that starting line-up. Mous gave up before we even kicked a ball. Squad players are miles off it, as are the players playing out of position - madness .

@PlayingUpPompey: My nan could outpace Marlon Pack!

@DanielE64141682: Lane won’t be here after January. Silvera will be deregistered if Boro don’t take him back. Pack still thinks he plays for Bristol City, This makes Swansea a must win.

@Justannoyed: There was a game down in the woes of league 2 - somewhere in south/east London I think - where we got absolutely battered, and a few of the #Pompey players actively came over and apologised to fans after the final whistle. Just saying…

@Pompey_France: Spend some money in January or we’re doomed.