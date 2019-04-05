Frank Lampard has backed Mason Mount to be a huge hit with Chelsea and England in years to come.

The Portsmouth-born midfielder has flourished since arriving at Derby on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge last summer.

Mount, 20, currently has seven goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions at Pride Park.

A number of impressive performances for Derby have seen the midfielder – who was named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Spain – linked with a loan move to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig next season.

But Rams boss Lampard, who is Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer, is confident Mount can become a ‘big player’ at his former club and the national team.

He told the Derby Telegraph: ‘I think he can be a top player.

‘I know that's a broad statement, he's already been in an England squad but I believe he'll go back to Chelsea and be a big player for Chelsea. I know that's his dream.

'He'll play for his country, I hope, because he has all the attributes on and off the pitch.

‘He's a delight to work with, as all the players have been this season.

‘It depends on how Chelsea see it, and how he sees it, and what's the best plan for him (where he plays next season).

'I think what we can say is the year he's had - he's had a great year - has put him certainly one big step further up the ladder.

'So the choices will be good choices for him.’

Mount was named Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem’s player of the season after flourishing for them last term.

The 20-year-old scored 14 times in 38 appearances during his loan stay with the Eredivise outfit.

Mount returned for the Rams following two months out with a hamstring in their 6-1 win over Rotherham last month.

In September, the midfielder revealed he snubbed Southampton as a youngster because of his Pompey roots.