'Deserved standing ovation... Man mountain at the back... best game yet for Blues': Portsmouth match ratings from 4-1 win against Cambridge United
Pompey secured their first home win of the season with a fabulous show of strength against Cambridge United.
By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:54 pm
The Blues proved too hot to handle for their Fratton Park visitors as Colby Bishop, Ronan Curtis, substitute Michael Jacobs and Connor Ogilvie cancelled out Joe Ironside’s 30th-minute opener.
The wins means Pompey remain unbeaten in all competitions and move up to third in the League One table.
Here’s how Mark McMahon rated the players’ performance on a pulsating night of action under the lights at PO4.
