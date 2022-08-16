News you can trust since 1877
Pompey celebrate Colby Bishop's fifth goal of the season during Pompey's 4-1 win against Cambridge United Picture: Jason Brown.

'Deserved standing ovation... Man mountain at the back... best game yet for Blues': Portsmouth match ratings from 4-1 win against Cambridge United

Pompey secured their first home win of the season with a fabulous show of strength against Cambridge United.

By Mark McMahon
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:54 pm

The Blues proved too hot to handle for their Fratton Park visitors as Colby Bishop, Ronan Curtis, substitute Michael Jacobs and Connor Ogilvie cancelled out Joe Ironside’s 30th-minute opener.

The wins means Pompey remain unbeaten in all competitions and move up to third in the League One table.

Here’s how Mark McMahon rated the players’ performance on a pulsating night of action under the lights at PO4.

1. Josh Griffiths - 8

Made two terrific first-half saves to deny Shilow Tracey and another early in second in best performance yet for Blues.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

Is proving a shrewd piece of business. Another solid performance.

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Man mountain at the back again and set up Bishop’s equaliser.

4. Michael Morrison - 7

Didn’t let Pompey down with another solid performance.

