Matt Clarke’s move to Brighton is edging closer.

The centre-back underwent a medical at the Premier League side yesterday ahead of his much-anticipated switch, although negotiations over a fee are still ongoing.

Matt Clarke celebrates with the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler

With Pompey failing to be promoted from League One, it meant Clarke was always going to depart during the summer.

Signed from Ipswich in 2015, the defender made 174 appearances for the Blues, scoring nine goals.

He was a key member of the 2017 League Two title-winning side, while he delivered a man-of-the-match performance when Kenny Jackett’s men captured the Checkatrade Trophy against Sunderland at Wembley in March.

Clarke’s been a superb servant and it’s fair to say the Fratton faithful are holding no resent over his decision to leave.

Here’s how Pompey fans reacted on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Joshua Norris

Deserves his shot against the big boys. Always worked hard and always gave his best. Good luck Matt. Hopefully the money can be used to buy another one like him.

Gary Magee

Good luck. Massive step . But he’s more than capable.

Chris Owens

I wish him all the best, he always gave his all for Pompey, deserves a chance in the Premiership. Just spend the money wisely Kenny, he will be really difficult to replace.

John Whiteside

All the very best Matt and thanks.

Stephen Morby

Quality professional...good luck matt.

Wayne Outram

Thanks for a great four years Matt, best of luck! (Unless you’re playing us, then I hope you have a stinker).

Gay-Katrina Andrews

Good luck Clarkie you deserve to go places. Thanks for all the hard work while you were here.

Farmiloe Lewster

Good luck Matt Clarke all the best in the future.

Matt Carter

Best of luck to the lad he’s been different class for us every time he’s pulled on the blue shirt.

Alan Barnley

All the best to a much loved player.

Marlon Neil

Good luck Matt. Superb player for us. Deserves to be tested at higher levels.

Now all we need to do is make sure the fee is right. 6 million minimum.