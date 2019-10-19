'Desperately needs a goal... gone off the boil' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings after defeat at Wimbledon
Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 1-0 defeat AFC Wimbledon.
Terell Thomas’ stoppage-time winner condemned Kenny Jackett’s side to their fourth defeat of the season and sent them to 17th in the League One table.
1. Craig MacGillivray
Little to do apart from good save from free-kick - 7
2. James Bolton
Disappointed with crossing - 6
3. Christian Burgess
Had hands full with Joe Pigott - 7
4. Sean Raggett
Defensively sound overall - 7
