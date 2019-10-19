Portsmouth's Ellis Harrison dejected

'Desperately needs a goal... gone off the boil' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings after defeat at Wimbledon

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 1-0 defeat AFC Wimbledon.

Terell Thomas’ stoppage-time winner condemned Kenny Jackett’s side to their fourth defeat of the season and sent them to 17th in the League One table.

Little to do apart from good save from free-kick - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Disappointed with crossing - 6

2. James Bolton

Had hands full with Joe Pigott - 7

3. Christian Burgess

Defensively sound overall - 7

4. Sean Raggett

