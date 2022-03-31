The FA have published their intermediary transaction fees’ list for the period from February 1 last year to January 31, 2022.

Across the period, Pompey paid a total £194,124 to intermediaries - spanning a total 23 deals both in and out of Fratton Park.

But that figure pales in comparison to the division’s biggest spenders, who pushed the boundaries traditionally spent in the third tier.

Pompey were seventh in the list with Sheffield Wednesday the biggest spenders at a whopping £796,224, after their relegation from the Championship.

Just behind the Owls were Ipswich Town who shelled out a massive £779,739 to agents - fuelled by their takeover last year.

There was a big drop to third in the list, with Wigan paying £355,244 to help assemble the squad which has pushed for a place in the Championship. Sunderland were fourth in the hierarchy, again with a significant £310,244 paid out.

Sheffield Wednesday have spent the most on agents' fees in League One over the past two windows. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Wycombe were next in line (£258,952) with Charlton paying marginally more to agents than Pompey at £195,079.

Danny Cowley’s assessment last summer spending has gone up wildly in League One to previous seasons, would appear to be borne out by payments to agents across the division over the past two windows totalling £4.42m - up from £3.08m from February 1, 2020 to February 1, 2021.

League One intermediary transaction fees’ list for the period from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

Sheffield Wednesday £796,224 Ipswich 779,739 Wigan £355,774 Sunderland £310,244 Wycombe £258,952 Charlton £195,079 Pompey £194,079 Oxford United £171,934 Rotherham £154,652 MK Dons £140,994 Fleetwood £139,865 Lincoln £129,278 Bolton £115,135 Burton £90,606 Shrewsbury £86,618 Plymouth £80,718 Doncaster £79,068 AFC Wimbledon £76,126 Morecambe £60,66 Accrington £59,072 Cambridge £55,827 Gillingham £54,053 Cheltenham £38,410 Crewe £3,750

