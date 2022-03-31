DETAILED: Agents' fees paid by Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic & Co - as League One's increased spending is laid bare
Pompey shelled out nearly £200,000 on agents’ fees over the past two transfer windows.
The FA have published their intermediary transaction fees’ list for the period from February 1 last year to January 31, 2022.
And the information lays bare the jaw-dropping level of spending across the division from League One clubs to agents.
Across the period, Pompey paid a total £194,124 to intermediaries - spanning a total 23 deals both in and out of Fratton Park.
But that figure pales in comparison to the division’s biggest spenders, who pushed the boundaries traditionally spent in the third tier.
Pompey were seventh in the list with Sheffield Wednesday the biggest spenders at a whopping £796,224, after their relegation from the Championship.
Just behind the Owls were Ipswich Town who shelled out a massive £779,739 to agents - fuelled by their takeover last year.
There was a big drop to third in the list, with Wigan paying £355,244 to help assemble the squad which has pushed for a place in the Championship. Sunderland were fourth in the hierarchy, again with a significant £310,244 paid out.
Wycombe were next in line (£258,952) with Charlton paying marginally more to agents than Pompey at £195,079.
Danny Cowley’s assessment last summer spending has gone up wildly in League One to previous seasons, would appear to be borne out by payments to agents across the division over the past two windows totalling £4.42m - up from £3.08m from February 1, 2020 to February 1, 2021.
League One intermediary transaction fees’ list for the period from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.
Sheffield Wednesday £796,224 Ipswich 779,739 Wigan £355,774 Sunderland £310,244 Wycombe £258,952 Charlton £195,079 Pompey £194,079 Oxford United £171,934 Rotherham £154,652 MK Dons £140,994 Fleetwood £139,865 Lincoln £129,278 Bolton £115,135 Burton £90,606 Shrewsbury £86,618 Plymouth £80,718 Doncaster £79,068 AFC Wimbledon £76,126 Morecambe £60,66 Accrington £59,072 Cambridge £55,827 Gillingham £54,053 Cheltenham £38,410 Crewe £3,750
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.