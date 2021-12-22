Yet with 11 blank midweek dates during the second half of the season, the Fratton Park hierarchy is understandably relaxed.

Of course, the situation may become a little more frenetic should progress be maintained in the Papa John’s Trophy, while a March international break lies in wait.

And there continues to be the threat of more coronavirus disruption, having already prompted the postponement of the Blues’ last three games.

Still, as it stands, there is ample space in Pompey’s diary to accommodate the rejigging of fixtures ahead of League One’s scheduled April 30 finish.

In particular, a spell of six empty midweek dates which stretch from March 1, a period which Andy Cullen himself believes is realistic.

Currently, Pompey have matches against AFC Wimbledon and Oxford United to reorganise following Covid-influence cancellations in the last week.

Their Fratton Park encounter with Wigan on January 8 has also been postponed, albeit through the Latics’ involvement in the FA Cup third round, where they face Blackburn.

The outstanding fixtures are piling up for Pompey boss Danny Cowley, with three League One matches to be arranged. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

As a consequence, the Blues have rearranged their scrapped Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter for Friday, January 7.

Despite both clubs having the Saturday free, they elected for the Friday night to enable an extra day’s rest ahead of the next round, which is pencilled in for Tuesday, January 11.

The winners face a trip to Cambridge United who, by that time, will have been waiting 43 days to play their next opponents in the competition.

Should Pompey overcome League Two Exeter, it will remove one of their blank midweek dates, leaving them with 10.

It may also be worth raising at this point the issue of an outstanding Hampshire Senior Cup match against AFC Stoneham.

The third-round draw took place at the start of October – yet, frustratingly, the fixture has still to take place.

Regardless, Pompey featured in 11 midweek matches during the opening 19 weeks of the season.

They presently have six lined-up in the next 17 weeks, representing plenty of space for unallocated League One clashes against AFC Wimbledon, Oxford and Wigan.

A word of warning, however, with the next international break taking place from March 21-29.

This season has already seen a combination of Gavin Bazunu, Joe Morrell, Miguel Azeez and Ronan Curtis force the cancellation of Pompey games through commitments with their respective countries.

Cowley’s men’s encounter at Bolton on March 26 could come under threat, while, similarly, midweek dates on March 22 and 29 may be affected.

At present, these dates are blank – and contenders to stage rearranged games.

Still, the midweek fixtures currently filled from the turn of the year are Exeter (January 4), Charlton (February 1), Burton (February 8), Shrewsbury (February 22), Lincoln (April 15) and Morecambe (April 18).

So three games into 11 blank midweeks can be achieved fairly comfortably, but, as Pompey well know, that can change unexpectedly.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron