From left: Chiedozie Ogbene, Troy Deeney, Bradley Dack and Gary Madine.

Detailed: Every Championship free agent available to Portsmouth so far - including Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Norwich City options

Championship clubs have been announcing their retained lists as we head into summer.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 06:20 BST

And some pretty interesting names are becoming available as players are released, while talks are ongoing about others who are out of contract.

Here is a list of every Championship player who is on a free amid the announcements so far.

Released: Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kevin Long.

1. Birmingham

Released: Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, George Friend, Jordan Graham, Kevin Long. Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Released: Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine (pictured), Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn, Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley.

2. Blackpool

Released: Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt, Harvey Hughes, Beryly Lubala, Gary Madine (pictured), Chris Maxwell, Kevin Stewart, Joe Strawn, Keshi Anderson, Stuart Moore, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley. Photo: Gareth Copley

Released: Bradley Dack (pictured), Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Ayala, Dan Butterworth, Dan Pike, Sam Burns, Aidan Dowling

3. Blackburn Rovers

Released: Bradley Dack (pictured), Ben Brereton Diaz, Daniel Ayala, Dan Butterworth, Dan Pike, Sam Burns, Aidan Dowling Photo: Alex Livesey

Released: Jay Dasliva, Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore, James Morton. In talks: Andy King, Tomas Kalas. Offered contract: Han-Noah Massengo.

4. Bristol City

Released: Jay Dasliva, Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore, James Morton. In talks: Andy King, Tomas Kalas. Offered contract: Han-Noah Massengo. Photo: Catherine Ivill

