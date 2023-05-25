Detailed: Every Championship free agent available to Portsmouth so far - including Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Norwich City options
Championship clubs have been announcing their retained lists as we head into summer.
By Jordan Cross
Published 25th May 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 06:20 BST
And some pretty interesting names are becoming available as players are released, while talks are ongoing about others who are out of contract.
Here is a list of every Championship player who is on a free amid the announcements so far.
