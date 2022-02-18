DETAILED: Portsmouth boss delivers update over key ex-Norwich City and Swindon Town man’s Fratton future

And the Blues boss anticipates taking up an option in the in-form midfielder’s existing contract to ensure he remains at Fratton Park.

Thompson looks to have put doubts about his fitness record to bed, after impressing across 24 appearances so far this term after arriving from Norwich City.

The 27-year-old signed a deal based around appearances this term, but would likely earn a hike in wages in the event of Pompey taking up his option.

Cowley has made it clear he views that being the scenario played out.

He said: ‘Louis has done really well.

‘He came in last year, and credit to him, because he came in off the back of having injury problems and being able to have the run of games he would’ve liked.

‘We felt when he came in on trial there were areas of his training programme we could adapt and positively influence.

‘He’s so conscientious and diligent that where he’s had a lot of injuries he’s spent a lot of time in the gym.

‘We felt he just got too overstrong and into a place where he was too powerful and it was actually causing him problems.

‘So we’ve taken away some of the strength work he’s doing and we’ve replaced it with more mobility and flexibility like yoga and hot yoga.

‘He’s really brought into it. Even when he’s on a day off he goes and does his yoga classes.

‘He’s stayed on top of it and that’s enabled us to keep him on the grass.

‘When Louis signed he made a football decision, and I think he trusted us and programme we created for him.

‘He just wanted to play and was desperate to find the answers and some rhythm and fluency in how he trained. We’ve been quite successful with that.

‘He certainly represents great value to us, it’s wonderful there’s an option in his deal and we’ve really enjoyed working for him.

‘We would definitely like to extend that if possible - and we believe it will be.’

After leaving Carrow Road last summer, Thompson’s had a positive impact on fans, players and staff alike this term at Pompey.

Cowley believes his influence has also shone through when his team needed it most, with the Blues losing a number of midfield players.

He added: ‘He’s trained really regularly and his availability has been the best it’s been for a number of years.

‘We’ve really enjoyed working with him. He’s a great kid and brilliant for the culture.

‘He’s got that wonderful balance of the staff like and the boys liking him. That’s not an easy balance to find!

‘He’s been great on and off the pitch, and it’s been great to see him step up in the moment when the team’s needed him.

‘As our only midfielder he’s really stepped up, both in possession receiving the first pass because he’s used to receiving the second pass, but also defensive transition when our attacks end and the opponents are countering.

‘He’s done very well at sniffing the danger and putting the fires out.’

