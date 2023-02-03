DETAILED: Portsmouth boss reveals what really happened over Exeter City striker chase - and plan moving forward

And the Blues head coach has indicated there’s every chance a move for the Exeter City man could be reignited in the summer.

Brown is an attacking option who was firmly on Pompey’s radar in the January window, after a breakthrough campaign at St James Park.

Mousinho explained a move looked like it could be on at one stage last month, as attacking opportunities were explored.

But the Grecians’ asking price for a player out of contract in the summer proved prohibitive, leading to attentions being turned elsewhere.

Mousinho said: ‘Jevani is an excellent player and there was some sort of signal from Exeter they might be prepared to sell.

‘It rumbled on for 24 hours, but in the end it wasn’t something which was viable so we moved on.

‘It’s an unfortunate one, because we know what Jevani is all about.

Jevani Brown. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

‘We saw him here at Fratton Park and he caused a lot of problems.

‘It’s just one of those which didn’t work out.

‘But we’re doing what we think is best for the squad and best for the club.

‘It was more so for the club in this instance. It certainly wasn’t part of the strategy to push it that far.’

After the relative hecticness of the January window, Pompey are already looking towards the summer with recruitment planning underway.

Brown’s name looks certain to be in the conversation again, with his existing deal coming to a close with Exeter.

A return of 14 goals and nine assists make the former Colchester man’s attacking stats one of the most impressive in League One this term.

Mousinho thinks the outlook will be very different for a lot of players beyond the end of the current campaign.

He added: ‘The whole picture for a lot of players will change in the summer.

‘The picture for a lot of players will look very different then.

‘The January window is an interesting one. It’s a much shorter window which brings different pressures on clubs.

‘Things happen very late and players move around.