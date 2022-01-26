DETAILED: The current state of play with Portsmouth-linked midfielders following ex-Luton midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe's injury - including Chelsea, QPR, Exeter and Bolton names

But with departures outweighing arrivals and further injury worries, Danny Cowley may be forced into unexpected areas of the market.

A new central midfielder may now be on the agenda with Ryan Tunnicliffe returning to the treatment table and Louis Thompson’s playing time be watched closely after previous injury issues.

Meanwhile, the exits of Gassan Ahadme, Ellis Harrison’s and John Marquis have only been offset by Tyler Walker arriving in attacking areas.

So, could the Blues head coach now revisit past rumoured targets as a result?

Warburton has explained how he wanted to keep his fringe players this month.

Midfield linked players.

But with the London club rivalling AFC Bournemouth for Derby’s Tom Lawrence, according to reports – his potential arrival could reopen the door to Thomas’ exit.

One name Cowley is most certainly familiar with is Chelsea’s versatile midfielder, Tariq Uwakwe.

And with his anonymity growing at Stamford Bridge, he could be looking for a departure to increase his game time – especially after proving his quality in the third tier with Accrington last season.

Another name linked on numerous occasions with Pompey is Exeter’s Matt Jay.

The 25-year-old had the Fratton faithful licking their lips over a potential arrival on the south coast, due to his performance in the recent EFL Trophy clash between the Grecians and the Blues.

Jay was on the scoresheet in the first half and oozed class during an all-round strong display.

But a deal may be hard to strike this winter with 18 months remaining on his current contract in Devon.

However, one move which is certainly dead in the water is for former Rochdale midfielder Aaron Morley.

The 21-year-old was one of the first names linked with Pompey ahead of the January window, but with the club prioritising other areas of the pitch at first Bolton swooped.

Ian Evatt eventually won the race for his signature, with Morley already accumulating two appearances for the club.

