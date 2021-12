And Scotland is high on the former Lincoln boss’s list to view potential targets before the January transfer window.

It’s already been revealed he 43-year-old has scouted matches north of the border.

And there are a number of players who could be perfect for Pompey due to their expiring contracts.

Click through the list of players in the final year of their contracts in the SPL the Blues could turn to in January, or in the summer.

1. John Souttar - Hearts Position: CB 2021-22 SPL Appearances: 16 Clean Sheets:4

2. Jamie McCart - Inverness Caledonian Thistle Position: CB 2021-22 SPL Appearances: 15 Clean Sheets:5

3. Leon Balogun - Rangers Position: CB 2021-22 SPL Appearances: 11 Clean Sheets: 3

4. Coll Donaldson - Ross County Position: CB 2021-22 SPL Appearances: 2 Clean Sheets: 1