DETAILED: The seven games watched by Portsmouth this week and Aston Villa, Arsenal, Millwall, Huddersfield and Motherwell players who could fit transfer bill

The Pompey boss has detailed seven games which his staff watched after a busy week of action in league and EFL Trophy action.

Those fixtures were as follows:

Forest Green v Chelsea

Sutton United v Stevenage Borough

Motherwell v Dundee United

Leyton Orient v MK Dons

Swindon v Colchester

From left: Colchester's Noah Chilvers, Chelsea's Xavier Mbuyamba, Motherwell's Tony Watt and Arsenal Omar Rekik.

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Charlton Athletic v Aston Villa.

There was a wealth of emerging young talent from Premier League clubs or in-form league players on show in those fixtures. We’ve been doing our analysis to see who could fit the bill for Pompey.

Forest Green v Chelsea U21

Xavier Mbuyamba (Chelsea)

Pompey are in the market for a centre-back and this exciting young teenager could fit the bill. Joined Chelsea last year after leaving Barcelona’s ranks, the 6ft 3in teenager has the frame to deal with League One football despite being 19, and possesses an outstanding range of passing with either foot for a defender.

Malik Mothersille (Chelsea)

Scored two goals against Pompey in his under-23 side’s 2-0 pre-season win over the Cowley’s side at Cobham and came off the bench on Tuesday night. Very quick and direct, the 18-year-old attacker can play down the flanks or through the middle.

Sutton United v Stevenage Borough

Elliott List (Stevenage)

The Stevenage winger has enjoyed an outstanding goal return this term, bagging 12 finishes in a team who’ve struggled. Plays predominantly down the right and is a nippy and tricky customer who can finish with either foot.

Issac Olaofe (Sutton United)

Centre forward came off the bench for his side, but has enjoyed a decent season at Gander Green Lane on loan from Millwall. The 22-year-old is a decent size at 5ft 11in, possesses good pace and likes to engage defenders. Bagged five goals this season, so far.

Motherwell v Dundee United

Tony Watt (Motherwell)

The centre-forward is making a lot of noise this season at Motherwell and is pretty much the complete package for a front man. A decent dribbler with an eye for a pass and capable of the spectacular. Watt’s right foot finishing has seen him bag nine goals - and he’s out of contract in the summer. Has played in the Championship for Charlton, Blackburn and Cardiff.

Leyton Orient v MK Dons

Hector Kypriano (Leyton Orient)

All-round midfielder has made the breakthrough at Orient this season at the age of 20. Made 23 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side and has been called up to the Cyprus international side. A clever passer of the ball with a decent cross who can put his foot in, too.

Alex Mitchell (Leyton Orient)

Central defender has made 17 appearances on loan at Brisbane Road this term. Tenacious 18-year-old is with Jackett’s side for the season, but could be one to watch moving forward. Powerful and a good size, also likes to bring the ball forward ala Matt Clarke.

Swindon v Colchester

Noah Chilvers (Colchester)

Central midfielder is making a name for himself at Colchester. Already made 77 senior appearances at the age of 20 and become the League Two club’s youngster player of the season last term. Small in stature but a willful competitor with a good diagonal pass in his locker and a capable finisher.

Romoney Crichlow-Noble (Swindon)

A player known to Danny Cowley from his time at Huddersfield. A pacy 6ft-plus left-sided defender who can play in the middle or left-back. Rapid at accelerating from the back, an asset the 22-year-old’s shown in 20 appearances on loan at Swindon in League Two.

Ipswich Town v Arsenal U21

Omar Rekik (Arsenal)

Dutch central defender is making strides at Arsenal, where he’s made a couple of EFL Trophy appearances this season. Naturally right-footed but comfortable on his left, the 19-year-old has a eye for a long-range pass and is a decent size at 6ft 1in. The brother of former Pompey loanee Karim Rekik who played in the 2-2 draw at Southampton in 2012.

Folarin Balogun (Arsenal)

Pacy, tricky and powerful American centre-forward who is making waves at Arsenal. Highly thought of at the Emirates and has made it clear he’s looking for a challenge out on loan, but Pompey would likely have to beat off Championship interest with Middlesbrough mentioned as an option.

Charlton Athletic v Aston Villa

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa)

Exciting striker who has been making a big impact in the EFL Trophy and Carabao Cup this term, bagging 10 goals. The 19-year-old’s contract is up this summer and there will be a stack of takers for his services if he doesn’t stay with Villa. A lethal finisher with either foot, who likes to pop up in pockets and hurt teams with his direct running through the channels.

Caleb Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa)