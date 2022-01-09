QPR's Macauley Bonne is currently on loan at Ipswich but could be on the move again this January. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And a position that is typically strengthened this month is in the striking department.

As a result, the list of strikers being linked with moves in January is ever-growing.

2021-22 appearances: 27 Goals (All competitions): 18 Linked clubs: Bolton Picture: Charlotte Tattersall

Click through the list to see the strikers who could be seeking pastures new this month

2021-22 appearances: 29 Goals (All competitions): 12 Linked clubs: Sunderland (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 25 Goals (All competitions): 2 Linked clubs: Wigan and Pompey (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 22 Goals (All competitions): 2 Linked clubs: Wigan (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 22 Goals (All competitions): 3 Linked clubs: Millwall and Wycombe (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 27 Goals (All competitions): 12 Linked clubs: Wigan and Sunderland (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 22 Goals (All competitions): 7 Linked clubs: Peterborough (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 14 Goals (All competitions): 0 Linked clubs: Pompey and Lincoln (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 0 Goals (All competitions): 0 Linked clubs: Oxford United (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 4 Goals (All competitions): 0 (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 22 Goals (All competitions): 4 Linked clubs: San Diego Loyal SC (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 8 Goals (All competitions): 2 Completed transfer: Brighton to Middlesbrough (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

2021-22 appearances: 6 Goals (All competitions): 2 Completed transfer: Arsenal to Middlesbrough (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)