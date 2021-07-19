Development over Ronan Curtis' Portsmouth future with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff linked with winger along with likes of Derby County and Reading

Ronan Curtis. Picture: Joe Pepler

The News understands both Blackburn and Cardiff City are not looking to step up their bids to land the Republic of Ireland international at this stage.

And it now appears any exit for the 25-year-old may develop later in the transfer window.

Pompey have slapped a £2m asking price on Curtis’s head, with the winger viewed as the club’s prized playing asset.

Curtis has been linked with a stack of clubs in his time at Fratton Park, including the likes of Brentford, Reading and Middlesbrough and Derby County.

But it’s Blackburn and Cardiff who are thought to have held the strongest interest in the former Derry City man.

That has led to Pompey testing the water with both clubs and seeing how keen they are to recruit Curtis, as Danny Cowley puts plans in place for his first full season in charge.

They were met with a tepid response from both outfits, however, who have stated it’s not a move they are currently looking to pursue.

Curtis has made no secret of his desire to move and play second-tier football this summer.

But Curtis has made it clear he’s got no desire to agitate for a move, and will remain firmly committed to Pompey’s cause all the time he’s at Fratton Park.

Curtis’ current contract runs until the summer of 2023.

