News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Did they play for Portsmouth? Twenty five forgotten players - including ex West Ham, Manchester United, Birmingham City, Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County favourites in action

Some are legends, with their deeds in royal blue etched in the Pompey hall of fame.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:00 pm

While others, well, maybe their time at Fratton Park isn’t remembered so readily.

We’ve delved into our archives for pictures of those many are left surprised actually played for this football club. How many can you remember?

Undefined: twitter

1. Did he play for Pompey?

Some players were big hits elsewhere, but aren't necessarily remembered for their time spent at Pompey.

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

2. Andy Cole

Often greeted with blank faces when it's mentioned he played for Pompey. Made nine starts and 13 sub appearances in 2006-07

Photo: Jon Brady

Photo Sales

3. Eddie Howe

Harry Redknapp's first Pompey signing saw knee injury on opening day of 2002-03 wreck his career

Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales

4. Michael Thomas

Famously won the league for Arsenal at the death in 1989 - three years after being a Pompey loanee

Photo: ALLSPORT, UK

Photo Sales
PortsmouthBirmingham CityManchester UnitedTottenham HotspurPompey
Next Page
Page 1 of 7