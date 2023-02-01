‘Didn’t see the same value’ - Exeter City boss lifts lid on deadline drama amid talk of Portsmouth striker chase

And the head coach believes the rejection of the late offers is a statement of intent to the rest of League One by the Grecians.

The Blues were linked with a move for Brown, as John Mousinho continued to search for additions to his squad.

It was reported early on Tuesday morning that Pompey and Exeter were in talks over a possible deal ahead of the 11pm deadline.

While updates continued to emerge throughout the day, The News later revealed that a deal would not take place before the close of the window.

In fact it turned in to a classic deadline day tale, with the front man himself getting in on the speculation on social media.

As the dust settles on a hectic final day for the Blues, Caldwell revealed there had been offers for some of his prized assets - but failed to disclose any names.

The Scot was adamant the bids received didn’t match up to their own valuations.

Gary Caldwell speaks out on Pompey's bid for Jevani Brown.

He told the club website: ‘We’ve had fantastic business, strengthened the squad in key areas and it gives us a really competitive squad going into the second half of the season.

‘We have had a few offers for some of our players, that as a club, weren’t the right amount.

‘The value we place on the players and the clubs who placed those bids didn’t see the same value.

‘I thank the club for backing me and keeping these players, because they’re really important players.

‘It’s a real statement at where the club is and where the club wants to go.

‘We are not just letting go of our best players, but we’re keeping them and adding to the group as a whole.’

Mousinho recently spoke of his admiration of Exeter’s strike force following Pompey’s 2-0 win over Caldwell’s side last month.