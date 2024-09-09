Pompey have certainly enjoyed their opening month back in the Championship, taking away three points from four fixtures. They may be yet to secure their first win of the campaign but it is not feeling too far away having secured draws against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough.

There is one, area, however, that the Blues may wish to improve upon if they are to benefit from enjoying a full squad selection every week. After four match days, data has already come in on which clubs are being considered the ‘dirtiest’ in the league with John Mousinho’s side not shining too brightly.

With the collated information from TransferMarkt, here is how Pompey’s disciplinary record compares to their Championship rivals, with a yellow card signalling one point; two yellows receiving three and a straight red card being given five points...

1 . Pompey's Disciplinary record Ryley Towler was one of three stars to receive a yellow card against Middlesbrough

2 . Middlesbrough Yellow cards - 3; Two yellows - 0; Red cards - 0; Total points: 3

3 . Hull City Yellow cards - 4; Two yellows - 0; Red cards - 0; Total points - 4