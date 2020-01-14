Milton End proposals have been hailed as ‘tremendous’ for disabled Pompey fans.

Basher Benfield, chairman of Portsmouth Disabled Supporters’ Association, is delighted with plans for improved facilities within the redeveloped stand at Fratton Park.

Designs released today detail the introduction of 26 seats, with 15 raised and 11 at pitch level. None are currently present at Fratton Park.

There will now be lift access, also serving the North Stand upper areas, while away disabled fans will be able to sit with their own supporters rather than in front of the Fratton End.

And Benfield has praised proposals which will shortly be submitted for planning approval.

He said: ‘These are tremendous improvements if plans goes ahead.

What the entrance to the Milton End via the north east corner will look like Credit: Portsmouth FC

‘At the moment, disabled supporters at the front of the Fratton End get wet every time it rains. It’s no fun being soaking wet while watching a football match.

‘We also have away disabled fans there, which probably isn’t very nice for them. Anyone in a wheelchair is an easy target, I’m sure they’ll be happier among their own fans.

‘Plans for a lift are also fantastic and very, very important. Fratton Park is so outdated, even Salisbury, AFC Totton and Chesterfield, non-league grounds, have lifts.

‘I’m off to Tranmere next month to watch us play and will have to sit with the home fans because they haven’t got lift facilities.

'We know with the South Stand at Fratton Park that it’s awkward to provide that facility, so it will be lovely to see that in the Milton End as part of these plans.’

The Milton End represents phase one of the proposed redevelopment of Fratton Park.

As part of the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, Benfield was introduced to the proposals last Saturday, ahead of the home clash with AFC Wimbledon.

He added: ‘I had already seen the plans and approve of them, so credit to the club, we have been kept in touch.

‘It does take time for things to get done, you cannot do them straight away. Let’s take our time and do it right.’