Kenny Jackett bemoaned Pompey’s late vulnerability after allowing more points to slip from their grasp.

The Blues appeared destined for a thoroughly-deserved 1-0 victory over Oxford United this afternoon, courtesy of Gareth Evans’ second-half penalty.

However, in the 90th minute, Matt Taylor headed home at the far post to finish off James Henry’s cross from deep.

It was harsh on Pompey, yet represents a worrying trend.

It is the third-straight Saturday they have conceded in the 90th minute and beyond.

Jackett said: ‘Standards were pretty high today, as they were against Bristol Rovers, but has not got us the wins we wanted.

‘We again got ourselves into a very good position, worked hard to do that perhaps could have scored more goals, but on 90 minutes we are looking to see it out.

‘It was a disappointing goal against, perhaps we should have kept the ball in the corner rather than crossing it once or twice and then – as they broke – somebody perhaps should have taken the booking.

‘James Henry has dug the cross out from on the byline and Taylor has headed it from beyond the far post, so it’s definitely a poor goal from our point of view.

‘It’s a frustrating one, one that has cost us. Although standards were pretty high today, we have got to be closing games out because it has been a feature with the last three Saturdays, Coventry, etc, etc.

‘We’ve worked hard to get ourselves into good positions. Sides are entitled to come back, but it has happened too many times.’