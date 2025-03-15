Colby Bishop scored for Pompey in the 83rd minute, only for Preston to snatch a winner four minutes later | National World

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Pompey’s 2-1 defeat at Preston North End.

And after the gap to the Championship relegation zone was narrowed to four points after results elsewhere went against the Blues, a nervousness is once again creeping in.

Following last Sunday’s 1-0 win against Leeds, Pompey had opened up a 10-point cushion on the bottom three and were dreaming of a second consecutive year in the second tier. Fast foward just six days, though, and Pompey are once again looking over their shoulders after they followed up a midweek home defeat to Plymouth with a loss at Deepdale.

The Blues have two weeks to get their house in order once again, with the international break meaning they’re not in action again until Blackburn Rovers’ trip to the south coast on March 29.

That’s a long time to stew over Pompey’s latest defeat on the road. But here’s the latest thoughts from the Fratton faithful on X as they digest today’s Deepdale developments.

Pompey relegation a real possibility again

@PompeyFlag: A disastrous weekend for Pompey results wise. 3 points from 12 for the blues has put us right in it. Squeaky bum time all over again. Defeat after defeat away from home is killing us. Bishop needs to be up front, not in CAM. Mous got it so wrong today. Good grief.

@jtothet270: Sides below us are switching on, this is not the time to hit a bad run of form. Hull getting a result away to West brom, Cardiff winning at Blackburn, Oxford winning, Derby winning. Blackburn is a must win it's simple as. We aren't gonna get anything at Cov or Millwall. Concerning.

@IndianaDerman: And in a blink of an eye we are back in major trouble - three loses out of four. Difference between teams was Preston’s subs made them stronger, ours made us weaker. Don’t think playing Yengi with Bishop in number 10 worked. Need a result badly in next game.

@TheChief657: And just like that, we're looking over our shoulder again.

@JGM_91: Relegation a very real possibility again. Mad what 6 days can make.

@Pompey_France: Terrible game management from JM lately. We’re in deep trouble if he doesn’t address our chance creation issues.

@ PompeyPatter: Oh Pompey… becoming our own worst enemy yet again. Could have been 10 clear on Wednesday night. Now down to just 4 and we have fallen back into the relegation fight. Why do we do this to ourselves?

@InitPfc: We’re in trouble.

Pompey boss John Mousinho | National World

@Pompeyalbie: Once again substitutions for both sides made the difference, Mous got it wrong today, why take of Adil when he was playing well?

@Brooke_Smedley: We really really, really hate doing things the easy way don’t we. Gone from 10 points or so clear of relegation with 2 out of 3 games vs 24th in the league and the chance to get well clear and we’ve been dragged right back in it.

@MikePompey: The game was there for the taking today. Our passing in the first half was poor! Pack should have come on for Dozzell – he may be slow, but he distributes the ball so well.

@JackPUP_: Portsmouth ended the Leeds game 10 points clear from the relegation zone, two games later the gap is now only 4 points, starting to worry.

@Pompey_Ollie: Not time for panic stations just yet but gotta look over our shoulders at the teams below us.