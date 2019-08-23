Have your say

There'll be quite a few Pompey fans at a loose end tomorrow.

With Kenny Jackett's side's clash against Rotherham being postponed, the Fratton faithful will be weighing up how to spend their Saturday not going down the Park.

Pompey fans at Burton last season.

Victorious Festival is an option. After all, that's why the game has been rearranged, with safety, operational, logistical and staffing concerns raised by the Blues.

Supporters may opt to soak up the last bit of sun the south coast may bask in this summer, with the mercury forecast to hit 25C.

But there'll be those who'll still be craving their football fix at 3pm.

Watching the scores come through on Sky Sports News might not be enough - so attending a non-league game in the area is an option.

And Pompey season-ticket holders can get a discount at two matches.

Gosport Borough v Hendon

Borough are in Southern League premier division south action at Privett Park.

Lee Molyneaux's side are one of the favourites for promotion this season, after bringing in five players who left the Hawks at the end of last term.

Gosport aim to bounce back to winning ways after suffering narrow1-0 defeats to Salisbury and Merythr in their past two outings.

And there'll likely also be the chance to run into former Pompey chairman Ian McInnes, who's pulled Borough out of debt after taking over in a similar capacity in December 2017.

Pompey season-ticket holders can attend for just £5 if they bring their card to the gate.

Moneyfields v Reading City

The magic of the FA Cup will be present on Portsea Island.

Moneys host Reading City in the preliminary qualifying round of the historic competition at Dover Road.

Dave Carter's men just missed out on promotion from Southern League division one south last campaign.

They also enjoyed a fine Cup run, reaching the third qualifying round.

Pompey season-holders can get in for just £5. It's £8 for non season-ticket holders and £5 for concessions.