Blues boss Danny Cowley saluted the summer arrival from Gillingham for putting his body on the line – and helping his side get among the clean sheets once more.

Ogilvie’s return to the starting XI in a central defensive position after a quad injury, has coincided with his team’s six-game unbeaten run.

It also proved the catalyst for four clean sheets being collected from six outings, after some worrying defensive lapses in a back three.

Ogilvie has allowed Cowley to switch to a back four, and offered left-footed balance in a defensive pairing alongside Sean Raggett.

The 25-year-old’s form hit a high at Adams Park, as he produced an indomitable display in repelling Wycombe and their physical approach.

Ogilvie spilled blood for the cause, and Cowley revealed he dislodged a tooth in a second-half clash which saw him receive lengthy treatment.

He feels the former Spurs man epitomised the defensive spirit Pompey need right now.

A bloodied Connor Ogilvie is given treatment at Wycombe.

Cowley said: ‘Connor was immense at Wycombe, really good.

‘It’s no surprise that when you add another defender to the group again you start keeping clean sheets.

‘It’s four clean sheets in six now.

‘Raggs (Sean Raggett) is born to pay that way, but Connor was really, really good and has some battle scars.

‘He’s dislodged his tooth and got a cut - body on the line that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to win.

‘I thought it was his best performance for us so far.

‘He played on the front foot and was aggressive.’

Although Ogilvie was recruited as a versatile defensive option, Cowley sees him primarily as a left-back rather than a centre-back.

So to operate effectively in a central defensive pairing dealing with balls being constantly pumped into his box, was another cause for praise.

Cowley added: ‘Connor’s done great, especially when you come in and are playing out of position really as left centre-half in a back four.

‘Sam Vokes is a Premier League centre forward who is a real handful.

‘They have a way of playing where they ask so much of you physically, particularly in that centre-half position.

‘They ask so much of your defensive line and you have to stand up and be counted.

‘It’s not easy when you’re a full-back playing centre-half in a direct, physical game - but I think Connor was flawless for us.’

