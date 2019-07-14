Jamal Lowe’s absence against the Hawks has unsurprisingly caused the debate to rage across social media.

The Pompey winger didn’t feature in the annual friendly at Westleigh Park on Saturday.

Despite being named on the team-sheet for the clash, Lowe was replaced by Gareth Evans 30 minutes before kick-off.

Boss Kenny Jackett insisted he’d given the Blues’ prized asset the weekend off and he hadn't gone AWOL.

Pompey turned down two fresh bids for Lowe this week, believed to be from Wigan.

Here’s how members of the Fratton faithful have reacted to Lowe’s future on Twitter...

@AdrianParishUK

Some Pompey fans need to get a grip. Players come and go, only fans show true loyalty to their club. If Jamal Lowe leaves us wish him well say thanks for the many memorable moments and move on.

@MikeyRobs91

Hate the way this is going, but do think some are putting 2&2 together and coming up with 50 resulting in some harsh things being said. Jamal done so much for #Pompey & will hate seeing him in a different shirt. (One in particular) Just hope IF he goes, it makes sense..

@djliamh

If you were offered 4-5x your current weekly wages, plus an opportunity you’ve always dreamed of, would you say no? I know I wouldn’t…

@DanBrett90

To be perfectly honest, I really couldn’t care whether Lowe stays or leaves. A talented player no doubt, but if he’s going to play at a higher level, I’d rather cash in off the back of last season than a lower sum if he’s overshadowed this season.

@AlexNewel1

There was a time when if a player decided he needed ‘the weekend off’ fans would hound him. Now we blame the owners and hound the manager. Bye Bye Jamal, thank you for County away, and the lob at Wembley, but nobody is bigger than the star & crescent.

@BenRudkin_

Don’t begrudge Jamal leaving one bit, given his all for this club and now has the opportunity to set him and his family up for life. Best of luck to him. We will move on, the only shame is it’s another league 2 title winner gone from our squad!

@mark11s

I don’t begrudge Lowe wanting to probably double or triple his wages. That being said we shouldn't just give him away because his head’s been turned. Either they meet the valuation or they don’t and Lowe should understand that

@jackettsjacket

Lowe valued at £3m. Feel for player with two years experience in lg1 is OK deal. Doesn't seem to be teams making offers that we can compete against each other. Also feel he's replaceable, its his athleticism rather than technical ability that makes him a difficult player.